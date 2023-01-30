Berlin International Film Festival to Celebrate 100 Years of Disney Animation

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival will pay tribute to 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with a special animation celebration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • The Festival will pay tribute to Disney’s first century with a screening of Disney animated shorts selected by Walt Disney Animation Studios President Clark Spencer, the Oscar-winning director of Zootopia and Encanto.
  • Among them are rare treats from the earliest days of animation through the introduction of sound and Mickey Mouse.
  • More information on what to expect at the Festival can be found in The Hollywood Reporter article.
  • The 73rd Berlinale, aka the Berlin International Film Festival, runs February 16th-26th.

