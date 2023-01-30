Berlin International Film Festival to Celebrate 100 Years of Disney Animation

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival will pay tribute to 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with a special animation celebration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The Festival will pay tribute to Disney’s first century with a screening of Disney animated shorts selected by Walt Disney Animation Studios President Clark Spencer, the Oscar-winning director of Zootopia and Encanto .

and . Among them are rare treats from the earliest days of animation through the introduction of sound and Mickey Mouse.

More information on what to expect at the Festival can be found in The Hollywood Reporter article

The 73rd Berlinale, aka the Berlin International Film Festival, runs February 16th-26th.

More Disney100 News: