Marvel’s Iconic Female Characters Arrive at Hong Kong Disneyland

In honor of International Women’s Day this week, some of the most iconic women of Marvel have arrived at Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate with guests.
- The Disney Live Entertainment Instagram account shared the news that some your favorite female Marvel characters will be appearing at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Guests will find these heroes on the Tomorrowland Stage near Stark Expo for a limited time through March 19.
- That means for the next week or so, guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland will have the chance to meet Black Widow, the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Gamora and the new Black Panther, Shuri.
- This isn’t the only way Disney Parks are honoring the women of Marvel. The Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris also unveiled their Women of Marvel exhibition, featuring a collection of comic-book covers that includes work by some of your favorite artists from around the world and some of your favorite Marvel Heroes.
- And of course, last month, with the theatrical release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the two titular characters also recently appeared in the park.
ICYMI – More Hong Kong Disneyland news:
- Disney Legend Josh Gad tweeted from Hong Kong recently, promising that something amazing is coming the the new Frozen experience at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort later this year.
- Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks shared on Instagram a new animatic of the upcoming Arendelle: World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Mickey and friends debuted their platinum Disney100 costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland back in January.