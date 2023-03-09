Marvel’s Iconic Female Characters Arrive at Hong Kong Disneyland

In honor of International Women’s Day this week, some of the most iconic women of Marvel have arrived at Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate with guests.

The Disney Live Entertainment Instagram

Guests will find these heroes on the Tomorrowland Stage near Stark Expo for a limited time through March 19.

That means for the next week or so, guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland will have the chance to meet Black Widow

This isn’t the only way Disney Parks are honoring the women of Marvel. The Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris also unveiled their Women of Marvel exhibition

And of course, last month, with the theatrical release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the two titular characters also recently appeared in the park

