Videos: The Creation and Details of Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

So far we’ve toured the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ and gotten a look at the venue’s food and beverage offerings. Now let’s take a deeper look into the creation of the newest restaurant at Walt Disney World, thanks to some Imagineers.

In the video below, our own Jeremiah talks with Hannah and Jared from Walt Disney Imagineering about the creation of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ and some of the amazing hidden details that can be found within.

One of the things brought up in the video was the “Partysaurus Tex” moment that happens during your dining experience. Here’s a video of the moment:

Check out our previous post for a complete photo and video tour of the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ. We also have an in-depth look at the food and beverage options available at the restaurant.

Reservations for Roundup Rodeo BBQ can be made now at DisneyWorld.com or through the My Disney Experience app. The restaurant opens Thursday, March 23rd at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

