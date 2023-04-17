As Grootfall Rages, Rocket Raccoon Returns in “Guardians of the Galaxy #4”

As Grootfall rages, Rocket Raccoon returns this July in Guardians of the Galaxy #4.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has given us a small tease of Guardians of the Galaxy #4, continuing the story of Grootfall.
- “Rocket Raccoon is back! Where has he been all this time? What’s happened to him? Get ready for a Rocket Raccoon you’ve never seen before in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker’s Guardians of the Galaxy!”
- With cover art by Marco Checchetto, Guardians of the Galaxy #4 hits comic book stores on July 19th.
More Marvel Comics News:
- Cable and Bishop team up after the Fall of X in Marvel's Children of the Vault.
- Nightcrawler takes on a new role in Marvel's Uncanny Spider-Man.
- Alpha Flight will return in the wake of Marvel's Fall of X.
- Captain Marvel will lead The Avengers through new trials and tribulations in Avengers #1.
- The biggest Marvel Comics saga of the year will begin in a deluxe edition titled Marvel Zero, available this July.