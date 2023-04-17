As Grootfall Rages, Rocket Raccoon Returns in “Guardians of the Galaxy #4”

As Grootfall rages, Rocket Raccoon returns this July in Guardians of the Galaxy #4.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Comics has given us a small tease of Guardians of the Galaxy #4, continuing the story of Grootfall.
  • “Rocket Raccoon is back! Where has he been all this time? What’s happened to him? Get ready for a Rocket Raccoon you’ve never seen before in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker’s Guardians of the Galaxy!”
  • With cover art by Marco Checchetto, Guardians of the Galaxy #4 hits comic book stores on July 19th.

