As Grootfall Rages, Rocket Raccoon Returns in “Guardians of the Galaxy #4”

As Grootfall rages, Rocket Raccoon returns this July in Guardians of the Galaxy #4.

Guardians of the Galaxy #4

"Rocket Raccoon is back! Where has he been all this time? What's happened to him? Get ready for a Rocket Raccoon you've never seen before in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker's Guardians of the Galaxy!"

With cover art by Marco Checchetto, Guardians of the Galaxy #4 hits comic book stores on July 19th.

