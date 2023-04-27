Ariel and Friends Deluxe Funko Pop! and More “The Little Mermaid” Collectibles Now Available

Flip your fins mermaid fans and make room on your display shelf for new Funko Pop! figures. Ariel, Eric, Ursula and Triton from the live-action The Little Mermaid have just arrived on Entertainment Earth and are sure to be the coveted treasures you’re looking for.

What’s Happening:

This spring Disney fans can splash into the world of The Little Mermaid as the highly anticipated live-action version arrives in theaters. Halle Bailey plays the young princess who desperately wants to experience life on the surface and we can’t wait to see her take on Ariel.

In the meantime, fans can start (or grow) their TLM collection with five new colorful Pop! figures including: Ariel and Friends Ariel as a Human Eric Ursula King Triton

Like every Pop! series, this assortment presents each character with large round eyes, signature hairstyles and plenty of brilliantly colored elements. But the standout piece by far is the deluxe Ariel and Friends Pop! Ariel sits atop a rock in the crystal blue water and she’s joined by Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel and Friends Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure #1367 – $29.99

Ariel also gets to experience life on the surface and if featured in Pop! form with human legs. She seems to be getting around quite well in her white and pink heeled boots. You go girl!

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel Pop! Vinyl Figure #1362 – $11.99

Prince Eric looks as dashing as ever in a navy waistcoat and white trousers; although on closer examination, it appears he might be slightly nervous!

The Little Mermaid Live Action Prince Eric Pop! Vinyl Figure #1363 – $11.99

Finally, back under the sea we have Ursula and Triton. The sea witch wears a long sleeve black dress to match her tentacles. She’s got two of her appendages lifted revealing a series of bright blue suckers. Her mass of white-grey hair is piled high atop her head.

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ursula Pop! Vinyl Figure #1364 – $11.99

And since Triton doesn’t have legs, he comes positioned on a clear stand and he can float amongst your other collectibles. He’s equipped with a golden trident and matching pronged crown that sits upon his long hair.

The Little Mermaid Live Action King Triton Pop! Vinyl Figure #1365 – $11.99

The Little Mermaid Funko Pop! collection is available now on Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! collection is Items are expected to ship between May and July 2023.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!