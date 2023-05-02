shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% On Disney100 Eras Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney has announced they’ll be hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 20% on Disney100 Eras collections.

What’s Happening:

The Disney100 celebration has been a total blast so far and fans have fallen in love with the various merchandise collections popping up at retailers everywhere.

Over at shopDisney guests have been treated to several Disney100 collections including: Decades (1920s-2010s) Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Eras – Disneyland Eras – Walt Disney Studios Platinum Celebration

Now, for a limited time shopDisney is offering savings on select Disney100 collections and you won’t want to miss out!

The Celebratory Savings event will feature new and exciting deals on the existing collections and guests can check back each week to see what’s currently being offered.

As the event kicks off, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Eras Collections

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Eras Disneyland

That’s it for this week, but check back soon to learn about the next Disney100 Celebratory Savings offer on shopDisney!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.