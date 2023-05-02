shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% On Disney100 Eras Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney has announced they’ll be hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 20% on Disney100 Eras collections.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Disney100 celebration has been a total blast so far and fans have fallen in love with the various merchandise collections popping up at retailers everywhere.
- Over at shopDisney guests have been treated to several Disney100 collections including:
- Now, for a limited time shopDisney is offering savings on select Disney100 collections and you won’t want to miss out!
- The Celebratory Savings event will feature new and exciting deals on the existing collections and guests can check back each week to see what’s currently being offered.
- As the event kicks off, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Eras Collections. This includes the Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios launches spanning apparel, home and office decor, accessories, and more.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Eras Disneyland
Fantasyland Fashion Top for Girls – Disney100
Walt Disney's Disneyland Coin Purse – Disney100
Disneyland Shorts for Women – Disney100
Disneyland Pants for Adults – Disney100
Walt Disney's Disneyland T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100
Eras Walt Disney Studios
Mickey Mouse Disney Hyperion Studios T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse Hyperion Studios Sketchbook Ornament – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Photo Frame – 5" x 7" – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Sound Cartoons Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100
Mickey Mouse "Mousecar" Phone Holder – Disney100
That’s it for this week, but check back soon to learn about the next Disney100 Celebratory Savings offer on shopDisney!
While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.