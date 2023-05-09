shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% On Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney is hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters collections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Celebratory Savings event will feature new and exciting deals on the existing collections and guests can check back each week to see what’s currently being offered.

Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters Collections

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Disney100 Oswald

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit “Rival Romeos” Throw – Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Plush – 17''

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pullover for Women – Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Headband – Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Hat – Disney100

Disney100 Unified Characters

Disney100 Unified Characters PopSockets PopWallet

Disney100 Unified Characters Woven Shirt for Men

Disney100 Unified Characters Lunch Box

Disney100 Unified Characters T-Shirt for Kids

Disney100 Unified Characters Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls

That’s it for this week, but check back soon to learn about the next Disney100 Celebratory Savings offer on shopDisney!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.