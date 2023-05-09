shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% On Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney is hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters collections.
- The Disney100 celebration has been a total blast so far and fans have fallen in love with the various merchandise collections popping up at retailers everywhere.
- Over at shopDisney guests have been treated to several Disney100 collections including:
- Now, for a limited time shopDisney is offering savings on select Disney100 collections and you won’t want to miss out!
- The Celebratory Savings event will feature new and exciting deals on the existing collections and guests can check back each week to see what’s currently being offered.
- Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Oswald and Unified Characters Collections. This includes stylish apparel, Ear Headbands, decor and accessories the whole family will love.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Disney100 Oswald
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit “Rival Romeos” Throw – Disney100
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Plush – 17''
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pullover for Women – Disney100
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Headband – Disney100
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Hat – Disney100
Disney100 Unified Characters
Disney100 Unified Characters PopSockets PopWallet
Disney100 Unified Characters Woven Shirt for Men
Disney100 Unified Characters Lunch Box
Disney100 Unified Characters T-Shirt for Kids
Disney100 Unified Characters Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls
That’s it for this week, but check back soon to learn about the next Disney100 Celebratory Savings offer on shopDisney!
While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.