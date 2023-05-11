Disney100 The Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection Drops on shopDisney May 15th

The Disney100 Celebration is chugging along and we’re already enamored with all of the incredible merchandise collections that have launched. But guess what? More is on the way as part of the Disney100 The Eras Collection, this time with an emphasis on The Wonderful World of Color.

Raise your hands if you’re loving the Disney100 celebration! Magical festivities are underway at the parks and fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder

Of course you can’t commemorate your 100th anniversary without new merchandise, and there’s plenty surfacing at shopDisney including the latest Disney100 The Eras Collection

The next assortment on the calendar is the Disney100 The Eras: Wonderful World of Color Collection

This series draws inspiration from the 1960s iteration of the popular television show of the same name and from the first look image above we can see the show’s logo and confetti dots decorating a sweatshirt and shorts.

On closer inspection we can spot the spirited pixie, Tinker Bell making a cameo on shorts too!

We anticipate this drop will include more apparel, home decor, figurines or other collectibles that are perfect for the home, office or next trip to Disney!

Guests can shop Disney100 The Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection on shopDisney starting May 15th

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

