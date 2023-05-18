Maleficent Once Again Breathing Fire During the Festival of Fantasy Parade

Following the incident of the Maleficent dragon catching on fire during Disneyland’s “Fantasmic!” last month, all fire effects at Disney Parks across the globe were suspended, including another Maleficent. Now, the impressive fire effect of the Maleficent dragon has returned to the Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy Parade.

  • A high profile incident took place during “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland on Sunday, April 22nd that saw the destruction of the climactic Maleficent dragon prop and caused the show to be paused.
  • Following that, flame effects at Disney Parks in shows, parades, and attractions were temporarily turned off as the investigation into what occurred at Disneyland continued.
  • This included the impressive Maleficent dragon float in the Festival of Fantasy Parade, which itself had an incident back in 2018.
  • As of this week, the fire effect has returned to the parade, following the investigation.

