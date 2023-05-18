Maleficent Once Again Breathing Fire During the Festival of Fantasy Parade

Following the incident of the Maleficent dragon catching on fire during Disneyland’s “Fantasmic!” last month, all fire effects at Disney Parks across the globe were suspended, including another Maleficent. Now, the impressive fire effect of the Maleficent dragon has returned to the Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy Parade.

What’s Happening:

A high profile incident

Following that, flame effects at Disney Parks in shows, parades, and attractions were temporarily turned off as the investigation into what occurred at Disneyland continued.

This included the impressive Maleficent dragon float in the Festival of Fantasy Parade, which itself had an incident back in 2018

As of this week, the fire effect has returned to the parade, following the investigation.

At this time, performances of “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland remain paused through at least May 28th

