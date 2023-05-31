Adorable New Baby Animal Magic Shot Introduced at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Coming to Disneyland Tomorrow

One of the cutest and most memorable characters from The Muppets Mayhem has to be Baby Animal, and Disney Parks fans can now pose for a photo with him thanks to an adorable new Magic Shot.

What’s Happening:

. This Magic Shot is now available near Muppet Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Not to be left out, Disneyland

Pose for a wild Magic Shot with Baby Animal from @TheMuppets! 🥁 Now available near Muppet Vision 3D at #HollywoodStudios. pic.twitter.com/gP7aymjttd — DisneyPhotoPass (@DisneyPhotoPass) May 31, 2023

In The Muppets Mayhem , the new comedy series on Disney+

