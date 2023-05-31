Adorable New Baby Animal Magic Shot Introduced at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Coming to Disneyland Tomorrow

One of the cutest and most memorable characters from The Muppets Mayhem has to be Baby Animal, and Disney Parks fans can now pose for a photo with him thanks to an adorable new Magic Shot.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests can now pose for a wild Magic Shot with Baby Animal, as seen in The Muppets Mayhem.
- This Magic Shot is now available near Muppet Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Not to be left out, Disneyland park-goers will also be able to digitally pose with Baby Animal beginning tomorrow, June 1st. Just ask any Disney PhotoPass photographer in Town Square.
- In The Muppets Mayhem, the new comedy series on Disney+, we follow The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- Check out Bill’s list of the numerous Easter eggs and references found throughout all 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Pride Month kicks off tomorrow, and EPCOT is celebrating the occasion with a fantastic new mural.
- World Discovery continues to see some small changes, as both the Refreshment Station and Disney Vacation Club booth have received new paint jobs to fit in with the rest of the area.
- V.I.Passholder Days kicked off today at Walt Disney World, and with it comes a new Annual Passholder lounge inside The Land at EPCOT.
