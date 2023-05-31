Adorable New Baby Animal Magic Shot Introduced at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Coming to Disneyland Tomorrow

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

One of the cutest and most memorable characters from The Muppets Mayhem has to be Baby Animal, and Disney Parks fans can now pose for a photo with him thanks to an adorable new Magic Shot.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World guests can now pose for a wild Magic Shot with Baby Animal, as seen in The Muppets Mayhem.
  • This Magic Shot is now available near Muppet Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • Not to be left out, Disneyland park-goers will also be able to digitally pose with Baby Animal beginning tomorrow, June 1st. Just ask any Disney PhotoPass photographer in Town Square.

  • In The Muppets Mayhem, the new comedy series on Disney+, we follow The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
  • Check out Bill’s list of the numerous Easter eggs and references found throughout all 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now