LEGOLAND Florida Bringing Some Pirate-Filled Family Fun to Children’s Gasparilla

The event takes place in Tampa Bay on Saturday, January 18th.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be participating in this year’s Children’s Gasparilla, a pirate-themed event in Tampa Bay.

What’s Happening:

  • Get ready for a pirate party during the annual Children's Gasparilla event in Tampa Bay. You’ll find LEGOLAND Florida throughout this free family event.
  • In addition to appearing in the parade tossing special LEGOLAND Florida beads, the resort will also have a tent featuring the following:
    • Hourly Meet & Greets
    • Exclusive Offers
    • Fun Giveaways
    • Pirate-themed LEGO builds
  • From the Preschooler’s Stroll to an acrobatic air show, a parade featuring pirate-strewn floats, dance performances, and marching bands to the Piratetechnic Fireworks Extravaganza, Children's Gasparilla is a full day of daring adventure you won’t want to miss!
  • Click here for more information on Children's Gasparilla, which takes place on Saturday, January 18th from 12:00-7:30 p.m.

