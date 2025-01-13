LEGOLAND Florida Bringing Some Pirate-Filled Family Fun to Children’s Gasparilla

The event takes place in Tampa Bay on Saturday, January 18th.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be participating in this year’s Children’s Gasparilla, a pirate-themed event in Tampa Bay.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for a pirate party during the annual Children's Gasparilla event in Tampa Bay. You’ll find LEGOLAND Florida throughout this free family event.

In addition to appearing in the parade tossing special LEGOLAND Florida beads, the resort will also have a tent featuring the following: Hourly Meet & Greets Exclusive Offers Fun Giveaways Pirate-themed LEGO builds

From the Preschooler’s Stroll to an acrobatic air show, a parade featuring pirate-strewn floats, dance performances, and marching bands to the Piratetechnic Fireworks Extravaganza, Children's Gasparilla is a full day of daring adventure you won’t want to miss!

