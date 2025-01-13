LEGOLAND Florida Bringing Some Pirate-Filled Family Fun to Children’s Gasparilla

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be participating in this year’s Children’s Gasparilla, a pirate-themed event in Tampa Bay.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready for a pirate party during the annual Children's Gasparilla event in Tampa Bay. You’ll find LEGOLAND Florida throughout this free family event.
- In addition to appearing in the parade tossing special LEGOLAND Florida beads, the resort will also have a tent featuring the following:
- Hourly Meet & Greets
- Exclusive Offers
- Fun Giveaways
- Pirate-themed LEGO builds
- From the Preschooler’s Stroll to an acrobatic air show, a parade featuring pirate-strewn floats, dance performances, and marching bands to the Piratetechnic Fireworks Extravaganza, Children's Gasparilla is a full day of daring adventure you won’t want to miss!
- Click here for more information on Children's Gasparilla, which takes place on Saturday, January 18th from 12:00-7:30 p.m.
More Central Florida Theme Park News:
- LEGOLAND Florida Reopens Coastersaurus
- Photos / Video: Walls Appear in DinoLand U.S.A. for Major Animal Kingdom Expansion
- Spirit Jersey from the 2025 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Collection Arrives at Disney Store
- New Music Loop Debuts at the Entrance to Universal Studios Florida
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offering Free Admission for Florida Children Ages 5 and Under
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com