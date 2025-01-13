On January 17, 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be back for another exciting season at Walt Disney World, so you can bet that means a new wave merchandise too. While there’s a full array of items available at EPCOT, some selections have made their way to Disney Store too.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re so delighted for the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Festival of the Arts celebrates the best of visual, culinary, and performance art and the new items represent this theme in textiles and home goods.

As the official mascot for EPCOT and the festival, Figment is featured on a variety of selections available at the parks, but for those at home, he stars on: Spirit Jersey Lug Bag Disney Lacer Mug

The first pieces from the EPCOT Festival of the Arts Collection are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Figment Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025

Figment Skeeter Mini Crossbody Bag by Lug

Figment Disney Lacers Limited Edition Vinyl Collectible Figure – EPCOT

