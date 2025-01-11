New Music Loop Debuts at the Entrance to Universal Studios Florida

Guests entering Universal Studios Florida will now hear a brand-new soundscape as they pass underneath the main archway, featuring selections from a number of modern and classic movies featured in the park.
What’s Happening:
- Just this week, Universal Orlando debuted a brand-new music loop at the entrance of Universal Studios Florida.
- We were there on Wednesday and the previous loop was still playing, so this loop likely debuted on Thursday or Friday.
- X user ParkTwister sat at the entrance for close to two hours to figure out the tracks featured in this new loop, which we’ve put into a Spotfy playlist for you to hear.
- Selections include Universal classics such as Jaws, E.T. and Back to the Future, to more modern franchises such as The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and The Bourne Identity.
- Fans of classic Universal attractions will be tickled pink to find out that a selection of the score from Back to the Future: The Ride now plays as part of this loop.
- Harry Potter fans will now be welcomed into the park with some selections from three films – The Sorcerer’s Stone, The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire.
- Lastly, some animated films featured in the park are also represented, with tracks from Shrek 2, Despicable Me 3 and How to Train Your Dragon (which will soon be getting its own land at Epic Universe).
- Check out the full tracklist below along with our Spotify playlist.
Universal Studios Florida Main Entrance Music (2025) Tracklist:
- “This is Berk” – How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell
- “Main Theme” – Twister – City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
- “Deacon’s Speech” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – Brian Tyler & Hollywood Studio Symphony
- “Gathering Data” – The Bourne Supremacy – John Powell, Pete Anthony & Hollywood Studio Symphony
- “To The Stars” – Dragonheart – Randy Edelman
- Back to the Future: The Ride – Main Theme – Alan Silvestri
- “Main Theme” – Jurassic Park – John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra
- “Main Credits” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard
- “Buckbeak’s Flight” – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – John Williams
- “Meet the Pets” – The Secret Life of Pets – Alexandre Desplat
- “Promenade (Tourists on the Menu)” – Jaws – John Williams
- “One Last Wish” – Casper – James Horner
- “Dragon!!” – Shrek 2 – Harry-Gregson Williams
- “Hotel Regina” – The Bourne Identity – John Powell
- “As the Jurassic World Turns” – Jurassic World – Michael Giacchino
- “Harry’s Wondrous World” – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – John Williams
- “Beautiful” – King Kong – James Newton Howard
- “Escaping the Smokers” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard
- “Harry in Winter” – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Patrick Doyle
- “M.I.B. Main Theme” – Men in Black – Danny Elfman
- “End Credits” – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial – John Williams
- “The Sand Volcano” – The Mummy – Jerry Goldsmith
- “End Credits” – Back to the Future Part III – Alan Silvestri
- “Central Park” – King Kong – James Newton Howard
- “Prince Charming” – Shrek 2 – Harry-Gregson Williams
- “Hero” – Kung Fu Panda – Hans Zimmer, John Powell
- “Despicable Me 3 Score Suite” – Despicable Me 3 – Heitor Pereira
