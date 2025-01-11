New Music Loop Debuts at the Entrance to Universal Studios Florida

Guests entering the Universal Orlando park will now be greeted by soundtracks from classic and modern franchises featured throughout the resort.

Guests entering Universal Studios Florida will now hear a brand-new soundscape as they pass underneath the main archway, featuring selections from a number of modern and classic movies featured in the park.

What’s Happening:

We were there on Wednesday and the previous loop was still playing, so this loop likely debuted on Thursday or Friday.

Selections include Universal classics such as Jaws , E.T. and Back to the Future , to more modern franchises such as The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and The Bourne Identity .

Harry Potter fans will now be welcomed into the park with some selections from three films – The Sorcerer’s Stone , The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire .

Universal Studios Florida Main Entrance Music (2025) Tracklist:

“This is Berk” – How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell

– John Powell “Main Theme” – Twister – City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

– City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra “Deacon’s Speech” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard

– James Newton Howard The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – Brian Tyler & Hollywood Studio Symphony

– Brian Tyler & Hollywood Studio Symphony “Gathering Data” – The Bourne Supremacy – John Powell, Pete Anthony & Hollywood Studio Symphony

– John Powell, Pete Anthony & Hollywood Studio Symphony “To The Stars” – Dragonheart – Randy Edelman

– Randy Edelman Back to the Future: The Ride – Main Theme – Alan Silvestri

“Main Theme” – Jurassic Park – John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra

– John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra “Main Credits” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard

– James Newton Howard “Buckbeak’s Flight” – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – John Williams

– John Williams “Meet the Pets” – The Secret Life of Pets – Alexandre Desplat

– Alexandre Desplat “Promenade (Tourists on the Menu)” – Jaws – John Williams

– John Williams “One Last Wish” – Casper – James Horner

– James Horner “Dragon!!” – Shrek 2 – Harry-Gregson Williams

– Harry-Gregson Williams “Hotel Regina” – The Bourne Identity – John Powell

– John Powell “As the Jurassic World Turns” – Jurassic World – Michael Giacchino

– Michael Giacchino “Harry’s Wondrous World” – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – John Williams

– John Williams “Beautiful” – King Kong – James Newton Howard

– James Newton Howard “Escaping the Smokers” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard

– James Newton Howard “Harry in Winter” – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Patrick Doyle

– Patrick Doyle “M.I.B. Main Theme” – Men in Black – Danny Elfman

– Danny Elfman “End Credits” – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial – John Williams

– John Williams “The Sand Volcano” – The Mummy – Jerry Goldsmith

– Jerry Goldsmith “End Credits” – Back to the Future Part III – Alan Silvestri

– Alan Silvestri “Central Park” – King Kong – James Newton Howard

– James Newton Howard “Prince Charming” – Shrek 2 – Harry-Gregson Williams

– Harry-Gregson Williams “Hero” – Kung Fu Panda – Hans Zimmer, John Powell

– Hans Zimmer, John Powell “Despicable Me 3 Score Suite” – Despicable Me 3 – Heitor Pereira