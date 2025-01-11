New Music Loop Debuts at the Entrance to Universal Studios Florida

Guests entering the Universal Orlando park will now be greeted by soundtracks from classic and modern franchises featured throughout the resort.
Guests entering Universal Studios Florida will now hear a brand-new soundscape as they pass underneath the main archway, featuring selections from a number of modern and classic movies featured in the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Just this week, Universal Orlando debuted a brand-new music loop at the entrance of Universal Studios Florida.
  • We were there on Wednesday and the previous loop was still playing, so this loop likely debuted on Thursday or Friday.
  • X user ParkTwister sat at the entrance for close to two hours to figure out the tracks featured in this new loop, which we’ve put into a Spotfy playlist for you to hear.
  • Selections include Universal classics such as Jaws, E.T. and Back to the Future, to more modern franchises such as The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and The Bourne Identity.
  • Fans of classic Universal attractions will be tickled pink to find out that a selection of the score from Back to the Future: The Ride now plays as part of this loop.
  • Harry Potter fans will now be welcomed into the park with some selections from three films – The Sorcerer’s Stone, The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire.
  • Lastly, some animated films featured in the park are also represented, with tracks from Shrek 2, Despicable Me 3 and How to Train Your Dragon (which will soon be getting its own land at Epic Universe).
  • Check out the full tracklist below along with our Spotify playlist.

Universal Studios Florida Main Entrance Music (2025) Tracklist:

  • “This is Berk” – How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell
  • “Main Theme” – Twister – City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
  • “Deacon’s Speech” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – Brian Tyler & Hollywood Studio Symphony
  • “Gathering Data” – The Bourne Supremacy – John Powell, Pete Anthony & Hollywood Studio Symphony
  • “To The Stars” – Dragonheart – Randy Edelman
  • Back to the Future: The Ride – Main Theme – Alan Silvestri
  • “Main Theme” – Jurassic Park – John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra
  • “Main Credits” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard
  • “Buckbeak’s Flight” – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – John Williams
  • “Meet the Pets” – The Secret Life of Pets – Alexandre Desplat
  • “Promenade (Tourists on the Menu)” – Jaws – John Williams
  • “One Last Wish” – Casper – James Horner
  • “Dragon!!” – Shrek 2 – Harry-Gregson Williams
  • “Hotel Regina” – The Bourne Identity – John Powell
  • “As the Jurassic World Turns” – Jurassic World – Michael Giacchino
  • “Harry’s Wondrous World” – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – John Williams
  • “Beautiful” – King Kong – James Newton Howard
  • “Escaping the Smokers” – Waterworld – James Newton Howard
  • “Harry in Winter” – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Patrick Doyle
  • “M.I.B. Main Theme” – Men in Black – Danny Elfman
  • “End Credits” – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial – John Williams
  • “The Sand Volcano” – The Mummy – Jerry Goldsmith
  • “End Credits” – Back to the Future Part III – Alan Silvestri
  • “Central Park” – King Kong – James Newton Howard
  • “Prince Charming” – Shrek 2 – Harry-Gregson Williams
  • “Hero” – Kung Fu Panda – Hans Zimmer, John Powell
  • “Despicable Me 3 Score Suite” – Despicable Me 3 – Heitor Pereira
