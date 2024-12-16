Ring in 2025 with Dazzling Fireworks, Amazing Animals and Thrilling Rides at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is set to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with an electrifying energy, including dazzling fireworks, lively dance parties and more.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando has revealed just how they’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve this year – all included with park admission!
- Of course, it’s not New Year’s Eve without a jaw-dropping fireworks display, and SeaWorld won’t disappoint – with an illuminating display in the skies above the park at midnight.
- Guests can elevate their experience with VIP viewing options, including a private waterfront patio complete with a champagne toast or reserved seating at the Bayside Stadium for an exclusive performance of the enchanting Winter Wonderland on Ice, capped with a stunning finale synchronized to the fireworks.
- Dance enthusiasts can groove to electrifying beats at DJ Dance Party Zones across the park, featuring everything from nostalgic 80s hits to the latest chart-toppers.
- Families won’t want to miss the countdown in Sesame Street Land with Count von Count, where little ones can enjoy a DJ party, nighttime rides, and the festive Sesame Street Christmas Parade.
- For those looking to toast to the new year, champagne pop-up bars will be conveniently located throughout the park, offering bubbly cheer to ring in 2025 in style.
- Celebrate the start of a new year with the thrill, wonder, and magic that only SeaWorld Orlando can deliver.
- For more information on the New Year’s Eve Celebration and to reserve seating and VIP experiences, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.
