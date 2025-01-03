SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando Bring Back Free Admission for Florida Preschoolers for a Limited Time

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are reintroducing their free Preschool Card, which offers unlimited admission to both parks for Florida preschool children aged 3-5.
What’s Happening:
- Registration for the SeaWorld Orlando + Aquatica Orlando Preschool Card is now open for a limited time, through February 3rd, 2025.
- The first visit must be completed by February 28th, 2025 and provides admission through December 31st, 2025, ensuring a full year of fun and excitement.
- Guests can make use of their Preschool Card to enjoy the final weekend of SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration, alongside the return of the Three Kings Celebration, happening January 4th-6th.
- Sharks Plaza will come alive with the sounds of a live band performing festive music, while children can let their creativity shine by crafting holiday keepsakes in a special kids' crafts area.
- The celebration will also feature the Tale of the Three Kings show in front of Nautilus Theater, where throughout the day guests can enjoy heartfelt performances that bring the story of the Three Wise Men to life.
- Other events coming up this year include Just for Kids Weekend and Elmo’s Birthday Celebration Spooktacular Halloween
- In addition to the family friendly Penguin Trek coaster – which opened last year at the park – this year will see the introduction of a revolutionary new attraction that takes guests on a breathtaking journey to the top of the world and beneath the sea.
