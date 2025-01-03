SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando Bring Back Free Admission for Florida Preschoolers for a Limited Time

Florida children ages 3 to 5 are eligible for the exclusive SeaWorld Orlando + Aquatica Orlando Preschool Card.

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are reintroducing their free Preschool Card, which offers unlimited admission to both parks for Florida preschool children aged 3-5.

The first visit must be completed by February 28th, 2025 and provides admission through December 31st, 2025, ensuring a full year of fun and excitement.

Sharks Plaza will come alive with the sounds of a live band performing festive music, while children can let their creativity shine by crafting holiday keepsakes in a special kids' crafts area.

The celebration will also feature the Tale of the Three Kings show in front of Nautilus Theater, where throughout the day guests can enjoy heartfelt performances that bring the story of the Three Wise Men to life.

