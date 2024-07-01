Photos And Videos: Laughing Place Previews Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando

Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend today’s SeaWorld Orlando media event for their new coaster Penguin Trek. Join us as we take a look at what the brand new experience has to offer.

What’s Happening:

Penguin Trek, the new B&M family multi-launch coaster, is opening on July 7th at SeaWorld Orlando.

At today’s media event, we got a first look at the brand new, highly themed experience coming to the park.

The new roller coaster replaces the Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin dark ride. The trackless, motion based attraction opened back in 2013 and operated until the park closed down for COVID-19 in 2020. The attraction never reopened with the park.

Penguin Trek invites families to board snow-mobile themed trains as a part of a research mission. Riders will encounter crumbling ice caverns, twists and turns, and launches up to 43 miles per hour. At the end of the experience, guests will exit into the indoor penguin habitat.

With only a 42″ height requirement, the entire family can enjoy this spectacular new addition.

SeaWorld went all in on the theming for this indoor-outdoor attraction. With a research facility themed queue and show scenes, the park has created an experience past just the thrill of a roller coaster.

In addition to the attraction, we got to checkout some of the brand new merch celebrating Penguin Trek. Some highlights include a framed piece of concept art for the coaster, a baseball cap, various glassware, and a commemorative coin.

Checkout our rider cam footage of Penguin Trek below:

