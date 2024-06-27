SeaWorld Orlando Shares a Sneak Peek Behind the Ice at the New Penguin Trek

SeaWorld Orlando has shared a sneak peek behind the ice at some of the details of their new coaster, Penguin Trek, ahead of its official opening next week.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando has offered up a first look at theming and details in and around their new coaster, Penguin Trek, ahead of its official opening on July 7th.
- The Instagram video reveals a number of details in the queue and station for the attraction, as well as plenty of rockwork and even a video screen in the pre-launch dark ride section of the coaster.
- We also get a couple of shots of the coaster making its way around the exterior track.
- The family launch coaster has guests boarding snowmobile-styled cars and becoming a part of an Antarctic expedition.
- Riders will reach speeds of over 40MPH across 3020-feet of indoor/outdoor track.
- The end of the journey drops off guests within the extraordinary penguin habitat.
- Pass Members will have exclusive access to Penguin Trek with special ride times beginning July 2nd.
