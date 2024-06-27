SeaWorld Orlando Shares a Sneak Peek Behind the Ice at the New Penguin Trek

by |
Tags: , , , ,

SeaWorld Orlando has shared a sneak peek behind the ice at some of the details of their new coaster, Penguin Trek, ahead of its official opening next week.

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld Orlando has offered up a first look at theming and details in and around their new coaster, Penguin Trek, ahead of its official opening on July 7th.
  • The Instagram video reveals a number of details in the queue and station for the attraction, as well as plenty of rockwork and even a video screen in the pre-launch dark ride section of the coaster.
  • We also get a couple of shots of the coaster making its way around the exterior track.

  • The family launch coaster has guests boarding snowmobile-styled cars and becoming a part of an Antarctic expedition.
  • Riders will reach speeds of over 40MPH across 3020-feet of indoor/outdoor track.
  • The end of the journey drops off guests within the extraordinary penguin habitat.
  • Pass Members will have exclusive access to Penguin Trek with special ride times beginning July 2nd.

More SeaWorld Orlando News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning