SeaWorld Orlando Shares a Sneak Peek Behind the Ice at the New Penguin Trek

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando has offered up a first look at theming and details in and around their new coaster, Penguin Trek, ahead of its official opening on July 7th.

The Instagram video reveals a number of details in the queue and station for the attraction, as well as plenty of rockwork and even a video screen in the pre-launch dark ride section of the coaster.

We also get a couple of shots of the coaster making its way around the exterior track.

The family launch coaster has guests boarding snowmobile-styled cars and becoming a part of an Antarctic expedition.

Riders will reach speeds of over 40MPH across 3020-feet of indoor/outdoor track.

The end of the journey drops off guests within the extraordinary penguin habitat.

Pass Members will have exclusive access to Penguin Trek with special ride times beginning July 2nd.

