Banana Ball Features Show-Stopping Musical Performances from Jonas Brothers and "Beauty and the Beast" Cast

Sports and performance intersected at yesterday's Banana Ball in Washington D.C.

The Banana Ball took place this weekend, and with it came some of their trademark musical performances, this time with the help of the Jonas Brothers and the cast of Beauty and the Beast.

What's Happening:

The Banana Bowl took place yesterday, October 10, at National Park in Washington D.C., with the games and festivities being streamed on Disney+.

One of the featured teams, the Savannah Bananas – who have even twice had their own day at Disneyland – were joined for a unique performance on the field by the cast of the North American tour of Beauty and the Beast.

Performing alongside the Bananas were Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Danny Gardner as Lumiere.

Check out the full performance for yourself below.

The cast of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, touring North America, joined us to Be Our Guest at the Banana Bowl👑



Choreographed by Jennifer Rias. pic.twitter.com/QJjvLmGqEi — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 11, 2026

But that's not the only performance, as Disney Legends the Jonas Brothers came out during the 9th Inning for a performance that included their songs "Burnin' Up," "Waffle House" and "Sucker."

For those unaware, the Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team recognized for their creative and entertaining style of play, referred to as Banana Ball. If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.

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