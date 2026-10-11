Banana Ball Features Show-Stopping Musical Performances from Jonas Brothers and "Beauty and the Beast" Cast
Sports and performance intersected at yesterday's Banana Ball in Washington D.C.
The Banana Ball took place this weekend, and with it came some of their trademark musical performances, this time with the help of the Jonas Brothers and the cast of Beauty and the Beast.
What's Happening:
- The Banana Bowl took place yesterday, October 10, at National Park in Washington D.C., with the games and festivities being streamed on Disney+.
- One of the featured teams, the Savannah Bananas – who have even twice had their own day at Disneyland – were joined for a unique performance on the field by the cast of the North American tour of Beauty and the Beast.
- Performing alongside the Bananas were Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Danny Gardner as Lumiere.
- Check out the full performance for yourself below.
- But that's not the only performance, as Disney Legends the Jonas Brothers came out during the 9th Inning for a performance that included their songs "Burnin' Up," "Waffle House" and "Sucker."
- For those unaware, the Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team recognized for their creative and entertaining style of play, referred to as Banana Ball. If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.
More Disney News:
- The release strategy and episode titles for Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were revealed during the show's NYCC panel.
- The shorter run times for Coven Academy seem to be paying off, as the series has brought in some impressive numbers, especially among Gen Alpha.
- An interesting trio of billboards has dropped, advertising Hulu and Disney+ with the catchphrase "Hu Dis?"
- Marvel's other superhero team-up, The Defenders, are set to reunite in the final season of Daredevil: Born Again.
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