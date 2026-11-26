First-Ever D23 Asia Sells Out on First Day of General Sales
Details on balloting for select experiences and additional programming are still to come.
The same day as tickets went on sale to the general public, the first-ever D23 Asia event has officially sold out.
What's Happening:
- Following a Gold Member presale on November 24, tickets for D23 Asia went on sale to the general public the following day, November 25, and promptly sold out.
- Updates on balloting, along with further programming and event details, will be shared at a later date.
- Disney has previously said passholders can enter a ballot for access to the Storytellers Stage and Talent Central – although entering the ballot does not guarantee access.
- The event will be held at the Marina Bay Sands, taking over parts of Sands Expo & Convention Centre from June 25–27, 2027.
- Disney previously announced three nightly Premiere Stage showcases:
- June 25: Studio Showcase
- June 26: Disney+ Showcase
- June 27: Disney Hits LIVE! at D23 Asia
- Pass types offered different levels of access: Convention + Premiere Stage passes included a guaranteed seat for the applicable nightly showcase, while convention-only passes did not include Premiere Stage seating.
More D23 News:
- Also sold out are D23 Gold Member exclusive screenings of Avengers: Doomsday in Los Angeles and Disney Springs.
- D23 has shared the first details about their 2027 events and offerings, including a new tier of membership.
- Jolly Holiday on the Lot is heading back to Walt Disney Studios for another year, and returns with a special screening of Beauty and the Beast.
- Mickey's of Glendale is hosting their annual D23 Holiday Shopping Event on December 4.
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