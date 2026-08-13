"Disney Dreamlight Valley" Panel from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event To Be Live Streamed to Fans at Home
And it's just one day away!
The latest panel from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event revealed to also be streaming to fans at home is for the popular game Disney Dreamlight Valley.
What's Happening:
- Taking place on Friday, August 14 at the Hyperion Stage at 12:30 p.m. is the Your Dream, Your Valley: Disney Dreamlight Valley panel.
- You're invited to join the teams behind the game for a retrospective and an exciting sneak peek at arrivals in 2026.
- For those unaware, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game that lets you build and explore a world filled with Disney magic, rich stories, and beloved Disney and Pixar characters.
- Fans that couldn't make it out to D23 are in luck, as a livestream of the panel was just announced to take place on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley YouTube channel.
- It's not the only panel that will be streaming, as six others were originally announced, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts panel.
- Perhaps the biggest panel to be streamed is the highly-anticipated Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday night.
- Of course, be sure to follow along with us here at Laughing Place for all the breaking news as it happens!
More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- We might be imagining things, but it seems there could be a little Dreamfinder easter egg in a new Instagram post from Experiences head Thomas Mazloum.
- RSVLTS has revealed its D23 plans, including its booth location, exclusive merchandise, FastPass program and even some special guest appearances.
- Could we have already got our first look at a model of Piston Peak being transported to the Anaheim Convention Center by Walt Disney Imagineering?
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will bring learn-to-play events, special programming, artist signings, exclusive merchandise, exclusive promo cards, and more to D23.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com