Disney Magic Takes to the Skies During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
New this year is a Buzz Lightyear balloon celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Toy Story"
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place this morning and saw the debut of a new balloon and some returning favorites from the world of Disney.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared some images of their balloons and floats from this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- First up was the returning Disney Cruise Line float, modified to celebrate the new Disney Destiny ship. Heroes and villains came out to put on a legendary performance set to the ship’s anthem, “This is Your Destiny.”
- Making her debut last year was Minnie Mouse, who floated down the streets of New York to a lovely song choice – the classic 60s version of "There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow."
- This year's new balloon sees Buzz Lightyear floating to infinity and beyond to celebrate Toy Story's 30th anniversary and the upcoming Toy Story 5.
- Another new addition last year was Spider-Man, who returned to swing through NYC to wish you an amazing Thanksgiving!
- And adjacent to the world of Disney is the ever-popular Bluey, who flew in all the way from Australia to be a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
