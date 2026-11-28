The new Sorcerer’s Apprentice balloon joined familiar Disney favorites two days after Thanksgiving.

After being delayed for the first time ever, the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade finally took place this morning in New York City, and some new and returning Disney elements were among the festivities.

What's Happening:

Disney has shared some images of their balloons and floats from this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which took place two days after Thanksgiving due to strong winds in the area on Thanksgiving.

First up was the main new edition for 2026, Mickey as the Sorcerer's Apprentice. Disney fans previously got a preview of the balloon in Downtown Disney during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort in August.

Back for his third consecutive year is Spider-Man , who returned to swing through NYC to wish you an amazing Thanksgiving!

Also back was Buzz Lightyear, returning for a second year after starring in Toy Story 5 this summer.

Disney Cruise Line’s float returned as well, with Captain Mickey, Captain Minnie and First Mate Goofy among the characters aboard. Performers danced to "Shimmering Seas," the Disney Cruise Line 25th anniversary anthem.

And adjacent to the world of Disney is the ever-popular Bluey, who flew in all the way from Australia to be a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, she donned a hat fresh from a Christmas cracker.

In case you missed all the fun, you can catch the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming anytime on Peacock.

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