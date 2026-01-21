Gold in Disney's Future? Predictions for Oscar Nominations

We are quickly approaching the Oscar nominations (announcement is tomorrow) and there's lots of industry speculation. In the Disney sphere of things in 2025, Disney had a lot of powerhouse box office winners, but not a whole lot of critical darlings, particularly in the narrow category of films usually associated with golden glory.

However there is one mammoth film with a lot of attention due to it's sheer audacity, Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron has achieved another technical marvel and gives the House of Mouse a heavy hitter in those categories. The expert consensus already has it locked in for Best Visual Effects. That shouldn’t surprise anyone; Wētā FX and Cameron continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in cinema. But don't expect the Na'vi to stop there. The third installment in the saga should be recognized across the board. We are looking at a serious run for Best Sound, where the immersive audio of Pandora’s volcanic regions is a standout. Don't be surprised to see it pick up nods for Best Production Design and Best Film Editing as well. This also helps the Academy maintain some relevance as it nominates Best Picture films that have a fraction of the mass appeal.

While Avatar holds down the live-action fort, Disney hopes to continue it's run in the Best Animated Feature category. The undeniable juggernaut here is Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios). You simply cannot ignore a film that shattered global box office records ($1.7 billion!) and dethroned Inside Out 2. And the critical response was very positive as well, especially responding to the social commentary. A bigger question mark is if Pixar can slip in with Elio. It was nominated for a Golden Globe and generally well regarded, even if the box office was disappointing. Plus, it has the whole "we want Pixar to make original movies" sentiment behind it. Would be odd to nominate Disney for their sequel, and not their original work if you want more originality, right?

Beyond the heavy hitters, Disney’s diverse portfolio from Marvel to 20th Century is poised to pick up key nominations in the craft and performance categories. The biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is making noise, specifically for Jeremy Allen White. While the Best Actor field is crowded, White’s transformative performance has serious heat. Even if he misses the top slot, the film could surprise in Original Screenplay or Supporting Actor (for Jeremy Strong). The Fantastic Four: First Steps puts Marvel back in the visual effects conversation. However, I think the film’s retro-futuristic 1960s aesthetic makes it a strong contender to appear in the Production Design category, which can have some superhero representation.

On a more humorous note, The Academy also has the opportunity to recognize Snow White in Best Costume Design or Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which would be hilarious in light of the Razzie nominations announced today.

Final Disney Nominations Prediction:

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Best Visual Effects, Best Sound

Zootopia 2: Best Animated Feature.

Elio: Best Animated Feature.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere: Best Actor (Jeremy Allen White)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Best Production Design.

We will find out tomorrow morning if the Academy surprises with nominations representing the general public or stays traditional and predictable. I’ll be there, ready to analyze the difference between box office reality and industry prestige.

Oscar nominations will be announced tomorrow, January 22, at 8:30am PST. The broadcast will air/stream on ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and the Academy’s TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. It's also available on on Oscar.com and Oscars.org.

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 15, at 7:00pm EST.

