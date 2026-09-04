"Camp Rock 3" Star Hudson Stone Announces Second Single "Talk"

Talk is about knowing that you love someone so much that you sometimes overlook the most beautiful and most important part of a relationship, the ability to communicate. At the time I wrote this song, I was in a relationship that was complicated. I felt like no matter how much I put in energetically and how hard I loved, it got lost in emotional static. I’ve heard men and women historically speak different languages by nature and I’m learning that may be really true. Some important values were not met. But sometimes it’s also that when you are just trying to be heard the listening part doesn’t work great. OR, sometimes you just don’t want to hear what’s actually being said. Or not said. Love is confusing.”