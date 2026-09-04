"Camp Rock 3" Star Hudson Stone Announces Second Single "Talk"
The up-and-comer's second single will be released on Thursday, September 24.
Just before setting off on this year's Worlds Collide Concert Tour, up-and-coming Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone is set to release his second single.
What's Happening:
- Camp Rock 3 star Hudson Stone has set a September 24 release date for his second single, entitled "Talk."
- Written by Stone along with Josh Varnadore (One Republic), Coleton Rubin (One Republic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, One Republic), “Talk” takes on the distance between loving someone and being able to talk to them.
- “Talk” is the perfect follow-up to Hudson’s debut single, “Overthinker,” which our own Alex Reif called "a star-making debut."
- Hudson recently signed with Hollywood Records and is preparing to release additional singles and a debut album.
- On the acting side, he appeared in this summer's Camp Rock 3 as Desi, and will make an appearance in the upcoming second season of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire.
- You can catch Stone in the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour beginning September 25, a day after his single's release.
- Raised in Los Angeles, Hudson began playing guitar at age five and draws inspiration from his Australian and Korean heritage.
What They're Saying:
- Hudson Stone: “Talk is about knowing that you love someone so much that you sometimes overlook the most beautiful and most important part of a relationship, the ability to communicate. At the time I wrote this song, I was in a relationship that was complicated. I felt like no matter how much I put in energetically and how hard I loved, it got lost in emotional static. I’ve heard men and women historically speak different languages by nature and I’m learning that may be really true. Some important values were not met. But sometimes it’s also that when you are just trying to be heard the listening part doesn’t work great. OR, sometimes you just don’t want to hear what’s actually being said. Or not said. Love is confusing.”
More Disney Channel News:
- Actress Carla Jeffery, best known to Disney fans for playing Bree in the ZOMBIES franchise, has passed away at the age of 33.
- Two of Conan O'Brien's podcast cohorts appeared in a recent episode of Big City Greens.
- Get your fangs out, as Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to make its debut in just about a month on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts on the loss of her Godmother, Dolly Parton, who appeared alongside her in an episode of Hannah Montana.
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