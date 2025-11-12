It's Time to Dim The Lights, Muppets Appearance on Broadway to Close Early

It still isn't easy being green apparently as Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets will close months early.

Playbill reports that following the excitement of the Muppets highly anticipated Broadway debut, the curtain is already falling on the limited holiday engagement of Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets at the Broadhurst Theatre.



What’s Happening:

The magic and variety show, starring illusionist Rob Lake and featuring The Broadway debut of Jim Henson’s beloved creations, will close early after a run of only 20 previews and four regular performances.

Originally scheduled to run through January 18, 2026, the production's run has been significantly shortened. The final performance will now take place this coming Sunday, November 16.

The show began previews on October 28 and officially opened on November 6.

The early closure cuts the planned holiday engagement short by over two months.

The Special Guests and Cast

Muppet icons Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, alongside The Great Gonzo and Fozzie Bear, are making special guest appearances, marking their Broadway debut.

The full cast also includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac, with swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The Magician and Creative Team

Headlining the show is acclaimed illusionist Rob Lake, known for his appearances on America's Got Talent.

Lake is the youngest magician in history to win the coveted Merlin Award as International Stage Magician of the Year (2008).

His background also includes serving as creative consultant and illusion designer for Adele's Las Vegas residency and contributing to the Broadway illusions for Death Becomes Her.

The creative team features Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant) and Kevin Zak (additional material), with design consulting from Christine Meyers (costumes), Nick Solyom (lighting), Kate Ducey (video), Mike Tracey (sound), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig/hair). Wagner Johnson Productions serves as executive producers.

The Muppets on Stage

While their Broadway debut is fleeting, The Muppets have a long history of bringing their unique brand of chaos and charm to live audiences and the theatrical world.

The Muppet Show (1976-1981): The foundation of their success was built on a variety show format set in a fictional, chaotic theater, constantly blurring the lines between backstage life and on-stage performance.

The foundation of their success was built on a variety show format set in a fictional, chaotic theater, constantly blurring the lines between backstage life and on-stage performance. The Muppet Movie (1979): Their first feature film was a road-trip musical that ended with them being offered "the standard rich and famous contract" in Hollywood, a meta-commentary on the journey to stardom.

Their first feature film was a road-trip musical that ended with them being offered "the standard rich and famous contract" in Hollywood, a meta-commentary on the journey to stardom. Live Shows and Tours: Over the decades, The Muppets have undertaken various live performances, including a 2017 four-night sold-out run at the Hollywood Bowl and a similar show at the O2 Arena in London.

