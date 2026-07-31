Return to Genovia as "The Princess Diaries" Airs on ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney"
The 2001 classic starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews will presented on the popular programming block next month.
The Wonderful World of Disney is throwing things back to the early 2000s with an absolute millennial classic – The Princess Diaries.
What's Happening:
- The latest Disney movie revealed to be airing as a part of The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC this summer is the 2001 classic, The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.
- For teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), just surviving each school day is an adventure. Then the shocking news arrives that she's a real-life princess! So begins a comical transformation towards poise and princess-ness, including a media storm, jealous schoolmates, and a plot to take over her country.
- The film will air on ABC on Sunday, August 16 from 8:30-11:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream it anytime on Disney+.
- This airing comes as development is underway on The Princess Diaries 3, which has been under development in some form since 2022.
- Adele Blim is set to spearhead the project, and last summer was looking for a young star to lead the film alongside Anne Hathaway.
- Meanwhile, a documentary focusing on the original film's other star, Julie Andrews, is coming to Disney+ in 2027.
The Princess Diaries Trailer
- Other movies expected to air on The Wonderful World of Disney this summer include:
- Cocktail – Sunday, August 2
- While You Were Sleeping – Sunday, August 9
- Sister Act
- Father of the Bride II
- The Parent Trap
More Disney Movie News:
- Ready or Not star and bonafide scream queen Samara Weaving is joining the MCU as Emma Frost in Marvel's upcoming X-Men movie.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already off to a strong start at the box office, breaking records during Wednesday and Thursday previews.
- The harrowing story of Aron Ralston, previously the basis for 127 Hours, will be explored once more, this time in a new feature documentary from National Geographic Films.
- Searchlight Pictures' Behemoth! is coming to the New York Film Festival, with the upcoming Tony Gilroy-directed movie set to make its world premiere at the event in October.
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