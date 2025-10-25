Thora Birch Says She’s Open to Returning as Dani Dennison in “Hocus Pocus 3”

Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison in the original Hocus Pocus, says she’s open to returning to the role for a potential third film.

What's Happening:

We’ve been following the rumors and updates for several years now – ever since the release of Hocus Pocus 2 – and each time it seems as though Hocus Pocus 3 might be getting closer and closer to becoming a reality.

The latest actress from the original film to throw her hat in the ring for a potential third film is Thora Birch, who was 11 years old when she played Dani Dennison, the youngest of the three siblings, in the original 1993 film.

As Variety reports , Birch responded to a question about Dani's role in a third film, saying “Yeah, I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up. I’m super open to the idea.”

She continued, “It was so devastating when it first came out. It was such a bomb and we were all bummed because we loved making it. We were like, ‘What, you don’t like it?’ and then ten years later they’re like ‘Oh my God, are you that girl from Hocus Pocus.'”

The Dennison family was left out of Hocus Pocus 2, which was released in 2022 and saw Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their iconic performances as the Sanderson Sisters.

It was just last week that Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson) said she has actually read the script for the potential sequel , saying that "a lot of it was brilliant."

The project has been in development since mid-2023, with writer Jen D’Angelo and director Anne Fletcher set to return .