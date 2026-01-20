Episode Titles Revealed for "Wonder Man" Ahead of Next Week's Disney+ Release

All eight episodes of "Wonder Man" will drop on Tuesday, January 27.

We're just one week away from the debut of the latest Marvel Television series on Disney+, Wonder Man. To get fans excited, Marvel has shared each of the episode titles for the eight episode series.

What's Happening:

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home – a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.

Unlike most recent Marvel series releases on Disney+, all eight episodes of Wonder Man will be dropping on the same date – Tuesday, January 27 – specifically at 6:00 p.m. PT.

With one week to go, Marvel has shared each of the eight episode titles, each referencing elements of show business or California itself. Those titles are: 1. Matinee 2. Self-Tape 3. Pacoima 4. Doorman 5. Found Footage 6. Call Back 7. Kathy Friedman 8. Yucca Valley



Alongside, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.

The series will even feature a cameo appearance from Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes.

The full trailer for the series was released on New Year's Day ahead of the series' January 27 debut on Disney+.

