Episode Titles Revealed for "Wonder Man" Ahead of Next Week's Disney+ Release
All eight episodes of "Wonder Man" will drop on Tuesday, January 27.
We're just one week away from the debut of the latest Marvel Television series on Disney+, Wonder Man. To get fans excited, Marvel has shared each of the episode titles for the eight episode series.
What's Happening:
- Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home – a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.
- Unlike most recent Marvel series releases on Disney+, all eight episodes of Wonder Man will be dropping on the same date – Tuesday, January 27 – specifically at 6:00 p.m. PT.
- With one week to go, Marvel has shared each of the eight episode titles, each referencing elements of show business or California itself. Those titles are:
- 1. Matinee
- 2. Self-Tape
- 3. Pacoima
- 4. Doorman
- 5. Found Footage
- 6. Call Back
- 7. Kathy Friedman
- 8. Yucca Valley
- Alongside, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.
- Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.
- The series will even feature a cameo appearance from Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes.
- The full trailer for the series was released on New Year's Day ahead of the series' January 27 debut on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- After a season of epic action and adventure, the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is wrapping up, with a new trailer just for the episode giving us a taste of what to expect.
- The Muppets return, Hannah Montana turns 20, and the Miraculous universe expands! Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in February 2026.
- Disney+ subscribers can now enter to win tickets to Freya Skye's "Stars Align" US tour in Los Angeles or New York City.
- Phineas and Ferb are getting ready to do the time-warp again, as a third movie has been greenlit by Disney Branded Television.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now