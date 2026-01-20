Episode Titles Revealed for "Wonder Man" Ahead of Next Week's Disney+ Release

All eight episodes of "Wonder Man" will drop on Tuesday, January 27.

We're just one week away from the debut of the latest Marvel Television series on Disney+, Wonder Man. To get fans excited, Marvel has shared each of the episode titles for the eight episode series.

What's Happening:

  • Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home – a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man
  • Unlike most recent Marvel series releases on Disney+, all eight episodes of Wonder Man will be dropping on the same date – Tuesday, January 27 – specifically at 6:00 p.m. PT.
  • With one week to go, Marvel has shared each of the eight episode titles, each referencing elements of show business or California itself. Those titles are:
    • 1. Matinee
    • 2. Self-Tape
    • 3. Pacoima
    • 4. Doorman
    • 5. Found Footage
    • 6. Call Back
    • 7. Kathy Friedman
    • 8. Yucca Valley

  • Alongside, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.
  • Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.
  • The series will even feature a cameo appearance from Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes.
  • The full trailer for the series was released on New Year's Day ahead of the series' January 27 debut on Disney+.

