WYNTK: Returning Events at Disneyland, Universal Orlando Teases an Announcement, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of January 18-24, 2026.

Two popular events make their return to Disneyland this week, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has its season 2 finale, and Universal Orlando are poised to make an exciting new announcement. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The 2026 Disneyland After Dark event season is almost upon us, and it all begins with Sweethearts' Nite! The popular event returns for 9 evenings between January 22 and February 17.

New for 2026, the Celebrate Love Cavalcade is a grand parade honoring all loved ones: from best friends and family to soulmates. Look for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends.

Also new for 2026 is the romantic show Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook , a musical exploration of love and romance featuring live singers and Disney royalty, concluding with a grand ball under the stars.

Be sure to peruse our Sweethearts' Nite tag to see all of our coverage from previous year's events.

Celebrate the Year of the Horse as Lunar New Year returns to Disney California Adventure with vibrant festivities and joyous tributes to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures.

Returning entertainment offerings such as Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession and the Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration pre-show to World of Color will dazzle guests.

As part of the fun, for the first time ever at the park, guests will be able to meet Panda Mei from Pixar's Turning Red.

Of course, there's plenty of different food and drink items – and a couple of new novelty items as well – that will be available when Lunar New Year begins.

After a season of epic action and adventure, the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is wrapping up this week.

As we approach the season finale, we now have a glimpse of the action that can be expected in the episode, thanks to a trailer that promises plenty of action, and maybe some things fans might not (or might have) expected.

All season long, our own Bill Gowsell has been recapping the events of each episode, and he is sure to do the same with the finale. Until then, you can catch up with his recaps and other Percy Jackson news at our archive.

What actually happens? We’ll have to find out when the episode arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 21.

Through their social media accounts, Universal Orlando has given us a teaser promising something to come on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The teaser video itself shows a static speedometer with the sounds of an engine revving up to the number 012026.

While by no means confirming anything, this does seem to give pretty strong evidence to the rumors that the under-construction roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida will be themed to Fast & Furious.

Laughing Place at Sundance Film Festival

The annual Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City, Utah for the final time from Thursday, January 22 through Sunday, February 1st, before moving to Boulder, Colorado next year.

A number of Disney films will be making their debut at the festival, and our own Alex Reif will be on site to review these new films.

Among the projects debuting are Give Me the Ball, In the Blink of an Eye, Time and Water and The Brittney Griner Story.

Disney Store has a nostalgia-fueled merchandise drop that will have you bopping to the top in celebration of the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.

Premium collector limited-edition dolls of Troy, Gabriella, and Sharpay Evans will launch exclusively at DisneyStore.com on January 20.

Limited-edition High School Musical Crocs will also drop January 20, 2026.

