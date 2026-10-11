WYNTK: "VisionQuest" Drops on Disney+, "Whalefall" Arrives in Theaters, Disney Believe Early Bookings, and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of October 11–17, 2026.

After learning more about the Disney Believe last week, bookings are about become available. Plus, the latest Marvel series VisionQuest debuts, Whalefall hits theaters and KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS begins streaming. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The trilogy that started with WandaVision will come to a close with the Wednesday, October 14 debut of VisionQuest on Disney+.

debut of VisionQuest on Disney+. Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.

VisionQuest also stars James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy.

See what critics have been saying about Marvel's newest Disney+ series, including our own Alex Reif.

This past week, we learned all the details about what to expect aboard Disney Cruise LIne's newest ship, the Disney Believe.

Bookings for sailings aboard the Believe are opening sooner than you might imagine, with general public bookings opening on October 18.

Ahead of that, Castaway Club members can book early, on the following dates: Pearl members can book starting October 12 Platinum members can book starting October 13 Gold members can book starting October 14 Silver members can book starting October 15



Whalefall's attention-getting premise finds diver Jay Gardiner (Resident Evil breakout star Austin Abrams) being swallowed alive by a massive sperm whale.

The film intercuts between Jay trying to survive and escape, with dwindling oxygen, while recalling the lessons imparted to him by his late father, Mitt (Josh Brolin).

Whalefall also stars Elizabeth Shue (Back to the Future Part II), John Ortiz (Fast & Furious), Jane Levy (Evil Dead), and Emily Rudd (One Piece).

The film is directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), who cowrote the screenplay with author Daniel Kraus, who penned the original novel the film is based on.

The 20th Century Studios release opens exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 16.

Super Bowl Night comes to Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, October 13 , with special guest judge Joe Buck.

, with special guest judge Joe Buck. Devotees may recall that this year mark's the first time that Disney and ESPN have the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl, and the latest synergy-based reminder comes in the form of Dancing with the Stars' "Super Bowl Night."

During that special themed night, the remaining 11 couples will take the dance floor and perform numbers to songs that have been featured in some of the Big Game's most iconic half-time shows through the years – like Prince in 2007 and Beyonce in 2013.

This big night comes well ahead of the big game, Super Bowl LXI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 14, 2027.

The film takes fans inside the global girl group’s latest chapter, combining never-before-seen footage, fan videos from EYEKONS and intimate interviews with the members.

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS also explores the close relationship between the group and its global fandom, serving as a love letter to the EYEKONS who have supported KATSEYE throughout their rise.

Audiences will get a look back at KATSEYE’s journey from the pressures of Dream Academy to viral hits and global pop success, including the setbacks, sacrifices and breakthrough moments along the way.

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS arrives Friday, October 16 on Hulu and Disney+.

Hulu is marking the 10th anniversary of a series of killer clown sightings that gripped America with the new documentary Clown Panic.

When children in a small South Carolina community report seeing clowns hiding in the woods in 2016, few believe them. But as sightings spread across the country, panic escalates into school lockdowns, police investigations and a nationwide media frenzy.

Featuring chilling archive footage, viral internet videos and revealing interviews with witnesses, law enforcement, clowns and cultural commentators, Clown Panic examines the collision of fear, social media and modern America at a moment of deep national anxiety.

Darkly funny, unsettling and unexpectedly emotional, the film uncovers how a bizarre urban legend spiraled into a global moral panic that has echoes that resonate today.

Directed by Ed Perkins, Clown Panic begins streaming Monday, October 12, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.