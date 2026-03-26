Hopp to It! Zootopia 2 Carrot Juice Coming to L.A Locations This Saturday
Free specialty juice at Los Angeles area stores celebrates the record-breaking success of the new sequel.
Get a taste of the Zootopia lifestyle through a unique collaboration between Disney and Erewhon.
What’s Happening:
- This Saturday, March 28, all Erewhon stores in the greater Los Angeles area will offer a limited edition Zootopia 2 carrot juice (Judy Hopps' personal favorite) at no charge while supplies last.
- The giveaway celebrates Zootopia 2 becoming the highest-grossing animated MPA release of all time, earning $1.85 billion worldwide and ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film in history.
- For those who want to watch while they sip, the film is currently available to stream exclusively on Disney+.
- The sequel has earned a 96% Verified Hot Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and a coveted A CinemaScore, alongside a BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature.
- The film follows Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they track Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) into the hidden corners of the city.
- The cinematic experience features the new single Zoo by Shakira and a score by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino.
Beyond the Burrows: The Evolution of Zootopia
- Beyond the record-breaking sequel, fans can immerse themselves in the City of Mammals at Shanghai Disneyland, which opened the world's first Zootopia-themed land in late 2023.
- The land features Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, a trackless ride system that utilizes the same sophisticated technology seen in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- Animal Kingdom has recently debuted the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether 4D attraction inside the iconic Tree of Life.
More Zootopia News
- "Zootopia 2" Breaks Even More Records After Arriving on Disney+
- Our Favorite New Parody Posters from the World of "Zootopia"
- Video: Ginnifer Goodwin Unveils Core Memories with Props from Zootopia and Once Upon a Time
- Disney+ Subscribers Can Enter to Win "Zootopia 2" Prize Pack
- “Zootopia 2” Comes Home: Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, and the Voice Cast Reflect on the Film's Remarkable Journey
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now