Hopp to It! Zootopia 2 Carrot Juice Coming to L.A Locations This Saturday

Free specialty juice at Los Angeles area stores celebrates the record-breaking success of the new sequel.

Get a taste of the Zootopia lifestyle through a unique collaboration between Disney and Erewhon.

What’s Happening:

This Saturday, March 28, all Erewhon stores in the greater Los Angeles area will offer a limited edition Zootopia 2 carrot juice (Judy Hopps' personal favorite) at no charge while supplies last.

The giveaway celebrates Zootopia 2 becoming the highest-grossing animated MPA release of all time, earning $1.85 billion worldwide and ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film in history.

For those who want to watch while they sip, the film is currently available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

The sequel has earned a 96% Verified Hot Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and a coveted A CinemaScore, alongside a BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature.

The film follows Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they track Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) into the hidden corners of the city.

The cinematic experience features the new single Zoo by Shakira and a score by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino.

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