Hopp to It! Zootopia 2 Carrot Juice Coming to L.A Locations This Saturday

Free specialty juice at Los Angeles area stores celebrates the record-breaking success of the new sequel.
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Get a taste of the Zootopia lifestyle through a unique collaboration between Disney and Erewhon.

What’s Happening:

  • This Saturday, March 28, all Erewhon stores in the greater Los Angeles area will offer a limited edition Zootopia 2 carrot juice (Judy Hopps' personal favorite) at no charge while supplies last.
  • The giveaway celebrates Zootopia 2 becoming the highest-grossing animated MPA release of all time, earning $1.85 billion worldwide and ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film in history.
  • For those who want to watch while they sip, the film is currently available to stream exclusively on Disney+.
  • The sequel has earned a 96% Verified Hot Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and a coveted A CinemaScore, alongside a BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature.
  • The film follows Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they track Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) into the hidden corners of the city.
  • The cinematic experience features the new single Zoo by Shakira and a score by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino.

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Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan