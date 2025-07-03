Discover Adidas' Latest Youth Fashion with Iron Man and "The Simpsons"
Kids can lace up like their favorite superheroes and don apparel inspired by "The Simpsons"
Disney has partnered with adidas to launch a new Marvel-inspired kids footwear collection, as well as a new youth apparel collection inspired by The Simpsons.
Marvel Kids Footwear Collection:
- Inspired by the first-ever animated preschool series featuring Iron Man, Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, this new collection features two new pairs of shoes just for kids.
- First is, of course, Iron Man himself, where kids can rock the iconic red and yellow of Iron Man’s powerful suit.
ADIDAS MARVEL IRON MAN X_PLRPATH SHOES KIDS – $52
- Don’t get too angry, as the little ones will transform into the Incredible Hulk with these green shoes.
ADIDAS IRON HULK RUNFALCON 5 SHOES KIDS – $52
- Set to premiere on Monday, August 11th on Disney Jr., Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems and protect their city!
The Simpsons Youth Apparel Collection:
- Also now available from adidas is a new youth apparel collection inspired by The Simpsons – featuring characters including Lisa, Bart, Krusty, and more on hoodies, sweats, t-shirts and accessories.
- You can view the full collection at adidas.com and check out some highlights below.
THE SIMPSONS GRAPHICS TEE KIDS – $35
THE SIMPSONS JOGGER KIDS – $58
THE SIMPSONS TEE SET KIDS – $43
ADIDAS THE SIMPSONS VEST KIDS – $65
