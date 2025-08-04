Chestburster Chic: Brain Dead's Bold New "Aliens" Designs

Brain Dead Studios teams up with Dark Horse Comics for a limited capsule collection inspired by the iconic Aliens comic series. Drawing from Brain Dead founder Kyle Ng’s personal comic book archives, this exciting collaboration brings the terrifying beauty of the Xenomorph to a range of apparel and accessories.

What Happening:

The Brain Dead x Aliens collection features two t-shirts, a hat, and a sweatshirt.

A Target Practice t-shirt in white and a Final Sight t-shirt in black are both crafted from 100% cotton.

A classic heavyweight cotton hooded sweatshirt, built for survival on any planet, showcases an oversized front graphic and spine-chilling back print.

Completing the collection is a structured 6-panel hat embroidered with the unmistakable Aliens insignia, adjustable for a perfect fit, no matter your cranial anatomy.

Limited Invasion:

This coveted collection will first materialize at a special Alien takeover event at Brain Dead Studios Fairfax in Los Angeles, CA, on August 9 and 10.

Fans attending the takeover will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the collection before its global launch.

Following the LA invasion, the collection will be available at Brain Dead stores globally and select wholesale retailers starting August 12.

Xenomorph on the Silver Screen:

Adding to the excitement, Brain Dead Studios will host an Alien film marathon on August 9.

Starting at 10:00 AM and running for a total of 990 minutes, this deep dive into the Alien universe will screen all seven films in chronological story order, from Prometheus to Resurrection , with short breaks in between.

to , with short breaks in between. Brain Dead members can even snag discounted tickets to this immersive event.

Marathon Schedule: Sat, Aug 9 10:00 am – Prometheus (2012) 12:15 pm – Alien: Covenant (2017) 2:30 pm – Alien (1979) 4:45 pm – Alien: Romulus (2024) 7:00 pm – Aliens (1986) 9:30 pm – Alien³ (1992) 11:45 pm – Alien: Resurrection (1997)

The cinematic invasion continues on August 10 with additional screenings of the original Alien and the action-packed sequel Aliens.

In Comic Books, No One Can Hear You Scream…Dark Horse Comics' Alien Universe

The collaboration between Brain Dead and the Aliens franchise highlights the lasting impact of Dark Horse Comics' contributions to the Alien mythos.

franchise highlights the lasting impact of Dark Horse Comics' contributions to the Alien mythos. Following the success of the original films, Dark Horse Comics launched its Aliens series in 1988, expanding the universe with new storylines, characters, and terrifying creatures.

series in 1988, expanding the universe with new storylines, characters, and terrifying creatures. These comics were instrumental in keeping the Alien saga alive and relevant between film releases, introducing fans to iconic storylines like Aliens: Colonial Marines , Aliens: Genocide , and Aliens vs. Predator .

, , and . The artwork within these comics, often visceral and haunting, deeply influenced the visual language of the expanded Alien universe.

