"Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown" Card Reveals: Luisa and Isabela Madrigal Take Center Stage

The next chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG is just around the corner! While the big news surrounding Wilds Unknown is that it will mark the debut of Pixar in the game, this new set will also shine a spotlight on some other fan-favorite animated characters. That includes new cards featuring members of the Family Madrigal. Although both Luisa and Isabela have already appeared in the world of Lorcana, Wilds Unknown will expand their presence with multiple new cards!

We'll start with the strong one: Luisa Madrigal. The Dreamborn glimmer "Luisa Madrigal - No Pressure" enables players to move up to 3 damage from a chosen character to Luisa whenever she quests. There's also the song card "This Growing Pressure" in this latest set.

As for Luisa, she has a few new cards coming. One is "Isabela Madrigal - Such a Lovely Voice," a Storyborn singer. Another is "Isabela Madrigal - Caring Cultivator." This glimmer is Floodborn and has a "Do No Wrong" ability, which allows you to gain 1 lore for each 1 damage you removed from one of your characters.

Lastly, we have "What Else Can I Do?" Below is the main version of this card as well as the recently-revealed Enchanted version.

Of course, these are just the latest reveals from Disney Lorcana. Yesterday, during a special Lorecast, several cards from Wilds Unknown were announced while we also got a sneak peek at Attack of the Vine! On top of that, we learned that Coco will arrive with the 14th set titled Hyperia City, followed by Onward in the first quarter of 2027.

Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown will be available in prerelease starting May 5, with a wide release slated for May 12.

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