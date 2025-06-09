Cuteness Meets Comfort! Disneyland 70th Anniversary Crocs Arriving Soon at Disney Store

The whole family can step lively with these playful clogs that commemorate the magical occasion and come with built-in jibbitz!

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including Crocs styles for adults and kids.

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

Among the new arrivals at Disney Store are colorful Crocs clogs for adults and kids inspired by the Anniversary events.

Adults can put their best foot forward in black shoes; while kids can opt for royal blue or sparkly pink designs that come with built-in jibbitz of Minnie Mouse and a Mickey Premium Bar (pink Crocs), or Mickey Mouse and a golden star (blue Crocs).

Just like traditional Crocs, these shoes feature a flippable band that can rest atop the foot or provide extra support around the heel. Instead of the Crocs icon on the button that holds the strap in place, these feature Sleeping Beauty Castle or Mickey silhouette in front of a starburst.

The pattern on the pink Crocs showcase Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck in the 70th anniversary outfits, uniquely shaped trees, and park attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo, Sleeping Beauty Castle, “70," Mad Tea Party, and some churros too.

As for the blue Crocs, Mickey Mouse takes the spotlight alongside the castle, “70 Disneyland," and a sky full of brightly colored stars. Silhouettes of Mickey Mouse and his dog Pluto are displayed all around the base of the shoe.

The design for adults is straightforward and does not include the sparkly element or jibbitz, but they do boast a fun pattern! Mickey Mouse stars on these shoes and is surrounded by Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland 70 logos, trees, stars and Fantasyland attractions.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Crocs will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th. We anticipate prices will range from $54.99-$64.99.

Minnie Mouse Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

