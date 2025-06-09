Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush Coming to Disney Store June 9th

The adorable duo are dressed in their celebratory Disneyland 70 outfits and have the Anniversary marked on the bottom of their feet.

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including Mickey and Minnie Plush pals.

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

Earlier this year, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse debuted new celebratory Park outfits designed just for the Anniversary; and now these bright, bold looks have been captured with commemorative plush!

Disneyland diehards will adore the Mickey and Minnie plush pals created for Disneyland 70 sporting their festive and playful costumes. Both plush are featured in pearlescent blue jackets that feature a colorful, swirling design. Mickey wears a bright shirt and purple pants that are decorated with stars.

For Minnie —in addition to the matching jacket—she wears a dress with a ruffled tulle skirt that’s layered in the colors of the rainbow. Instead of her signature bow, she’s wearing a magenta headband that has a small ribbon bow and a star-like pendant in the center.

Also helping to show the Anniversary distinction, Mickey and Minnie have the Disneyland 70 logo marked on the bottom of the left foot.

Mickey and Minnie Disneyland 70th Anniversary plush will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th. We anticipate the price for each to be $29.99.

Mickey Mouse Plush – Disneyland 70th Anniversary – Small 15''

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Iridescent jacket and pants glittering embroidered stardust, plus stitched design accents

Mutlicolor print t-shirt

Sneakers with textured soles and shoestring ties

''Disneyland 70'' logo patch on foot

Minnie Mouse Plush – Disneyland 70th Anniversary – Small 15''

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Iridescent jacket with glittering embroidered stardust

Shimmering layered mesh skirts and bodice

Satin underskirt

Shimmering satin shoes with ribbon ties

Matching double-layered headband and bow

''Disneyland 70'' logo patch on foot

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026

A highlight souvenir available during the festivities is the electronic “Key to Disneyland"

DLR is going all out with specialty treats and snacks

