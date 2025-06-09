Top Off Your Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration with Hats and Ear Headbands from Disney Store and Loungefly

Whether you're a kid or kid at heart, you can "Celebrate Happy" with these headpieces and then complete the look with a Loungefly mini backpack!

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including celebratory Ear Hats, Headbands, and a Loungefly mini backpack!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

We are having the best time browsing the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary collection at Disney Store which of course includes Hats and Ear Headbands! The styles are pretty, playful, and practical to fit a variety of personalities.

A beautiful turquoise blue Mickey Ear Hat designed for kids is covered in colorful icons from the Disneyland Resort including Sleeping Beauty Castle, Carthay Circle, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Incredicoaster and more. The inside of the hat is patterned with the smiling faces of Disney pals and the Disneyland 70 logo.

There are two Ear Headbands available with this drop, one from Disney Parks and the other from Loungefly. The Disney Parks style is as classy as Minnie Mouse and we know she would approve of these ears. For this look, the headband is black on the outside, has a rainbow interior, and large prismatic bow dotted with gemstones. The ears are black sequined for a bit of elegance and shine that will be the perfect accessory for your next park visit.

Loungefly's design features Mickey and Friends and patterned on puffy gold ears, which sit atop a rainbow headband. A gold sequined bow and Disneyland 70 medallion add the perfect finishing touch.

If you love the look of the headband, you can pair with the matching mini backpack that features the same golden metallic background and character design. Like nearly all Loungefly backpacks, this has a matching lining, top carry handle, and a front zip pouch. For added magic, the zipper is prismatic as is the Disneyland 70 logo on the back (see below).

Last, but not least is a standard baseball cap starring Mickey Mouse in his Disneyland 70 outfit. This cap is simplistic in its design, but practical in its function and gives fans an easy way to join the celebration and mark the occasion.

Guests will find Disneyland 70th Anniversary accessories available at Disney Store starting June 9th. We expect prices will range from $24.99-$100.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Ear Hat for Kids – Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack for Adults – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

Good To Know

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!