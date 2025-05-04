Turn Your Home Into Imperial Headquarters with Interactive Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series from Disney Store
Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including the Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series.
- Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!
- Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of epic selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Today fans can add to their collection with the Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series.
- They may not seem like much, but these small imperial droids are essential to the success of the Empire. Dark tiny, and incredibly fast, Mouse Droids can be spotted all over the Death Star and in other Imperial bases.
- These tiny assistants roam around halls and move through small spaces to get to the internal parts of ships where they can share codes and perform maintenance tasks.
- Collectors will love all the features of this electronic figure that can be operated by remote control. When turned on, the lights on the top glow bright red, and sounds include the signature beeps and squeals associated with the droids.
- The Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series is available now at Disney Store and sells for $99.99.
- Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON. Available while supplies last
- Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series
- Remote control Mouse droid (MSE-6)
- Collector-grade quality
- Authentic scale and movie-accurate details
- LED light bar with multiple programming sequences
- Authentic Mouse droid sound effects and alarm
- Remotre control offers full-function steering
- Droid moves forward, back, right, and left
- 2.4 GHz
- Includes instructions
- Inspired by the Star Wars saga
- Part of Star Wars: The Galactic Archive Series
The bare necessities
- Ages 8+
- Droid requires USB-C cord, included
- Remote control requires 3 x AA batteries, included
- ABS / PVC / PP / POM / metal
- Droid: approx 23 3/4'' x 13 1/2'' x 16 1/2''
- Remote control: approx. 5'' x 1 3/4'' x 3 1/5''
