Celebrate National Donut Day with an Array of New Merchandise from the World of “The Simpsons”

This Friday is National Donut Day, so what better way to celebrate than by highlighting some of the latest merchandise from the world of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons is still going strong after 36 years, with the show’s 36th season having just concluded last month. Incidentally, be sure to check out all of our weekly recaps of the series by following our The Simpsons tag

While the show may be off the air for the summer, this Friday, June 6th marks National Donut Day – which makes it a great time to stock up on the latest goods from Springfield.

Multiple new collections featuring everyone’s favorite animated family from Springfield are now available – such as apparel from Homage, a new LEGO Icons building set The Simpsons Crocs and more.

Let's take a look at just a few of the latest items you can get your hands on.

The Simpsons – Mmm Donuts Shirt from Homage – $34.00

The Simpsons – Marge Turn That Frown Upside Down Shirt from Homage – $36.00

The Simpsons x Skinnydip Cloud Knitted Cardigan – $62.00

The Simpsons x Skinnydip Bartman Hoodie in White – $55.00

The Simpsons x Skinnydip Cowboy Homer Glitter MagSafe iPhone Case – $42.00

Mad Engine Kids' Bart Faces 18" Backpack – available now from Target ($26.99)

The Simpsons Family Phunny Plush 5-Pack Bundle – available for pre-order from Kidrobot ($83.99)

The Simpsons - Krusty the Clown 13" Plush with Sound – available for pre-order from Kidrobot ($34.99)

The Simpsons Classic Clog by Crocs – $69.99

The Simpsons – Krusty The Clown Classic Clog by Crocs – $69.99

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO Set – $209.99

