Disney Unveils Stunning Collectible Celebrating 60 Years of "Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree"

A timeless scene is brought to life in stunning detail with this new figure – now available at Walt Disney World.

A magnificent new collectible item celebrates the 60th anniversary of Disney's version of Winnie the Pooh.

What's Happening:

Part of the Disney Signature Collectibles: Legacy Series, we spotted this new Winnie the Pooh collectible item today at the Magic Kingdom.

Not only is Disney's version of Winnie the Pooh celebrating his birthday, but the character as a whole is turning 100 years old this year!

The collectible recreates the iconic scene from Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, where Pooh gets stuck in the door to his home, while Christopher Robin, Eeyore, and Kanga attempt to get him out.

On the back side, the tree opens to reveal Rabbit pushing Pooh's rear end.

You can pick this marvelous collectible item up for yourself at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom for $169.00.

Also at Walt Disney World, you'll find a new Starbucks tumbler featuring your favorite friends from the 100 Acre Wood.

Can't make it out to the parks? Disney Store has plenty of items celebrating Winnie the Pooh's centennial.

More Walt Disney World News:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!