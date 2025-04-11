Disney Destiny Showcase Announced For This Coming Monday
Learn new details about the upcoming addition to the Disney Cruise Line.
A new look at the upcoming addition to the Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Destiny, is coming next week.
What’s Happening:
- As announced by the Disney Travel Professionals instagram account, there will be a Disney Destiny Showcase this coming Monday, April 14.
- No further details, including exact timing, were given as yet, but the post did note to follow along on Disney Travel Professionals’ Instagram stories “for a first look at even more details about the new heroes and villains themed ship, sailing later this year."
- The Disney Destiny will set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 20th, 2025.
- Offerings on the ship will include a new restaurant, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, the stage musical version of Hercules, and De Vil’s, an adult-exclusive piano lounge.
- For more information about the Destiny and all the venues and experiences aboard, be sure to check out our Disney Destiny Project Tracker page.
More on the Disney Cruise Line:
