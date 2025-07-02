Get the Best Seats: Eat to the Beat Concert Dining Package Returns
Want the best seats in the house?
The dining package for reserved seating to the Eat to the Beat concert series will be available again this year.
What's Happening:
- Access to the Eat to the Beat concert series is included with your EPCOT ticket fee, but for those looking to elevate their experience, reserved seating is an option.
- Guests can choose a dining package that guarantees closer seating to the concert, enabling them to skip the standby line.
- Beginning July 16th, 2025, guests can reserve their spot in advance by booking a Festival Concert Series Dining Package, available Friday to Monday according to Disney Parks Blog.
- If you opt for the Festival Concert Series Dining Package this year, you will have a variety of meal options to choose from, including breakfast, lunch, or dinner, with selections varying by restaurant.
- Your dining experience can include either an entrée and dessert or a buffet, along with a choice of a non-alcoholic beverage or an alcoholic beverage for guests aged 21 and older.
- Following your meal, you will receive a reserved seating badge for one of the Festival Concert Series performances scheduled for that same day.
- The reserved seating is located in the second section at the center of the America Gardens Theatre.
- While your seat is guaranteed, it operates on a first-come, first-served basis within that section, so arriving early is advisable to secure the best view.
- To make reservations, use the My Disney Experience app or visit the official Walt Disney World website.
- Check out the Eat to the Beat line up here.
Speaking of Restaurants:
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is set to unveil Bourbon Steak, a new restaurant by acclaimed chef Michael Mina, a James Beard Award winner.
- This venue offers a modern take on the classic American steakhouse, featuring premium cuts of beef and seafood infused with international flavors.
- Mina's culinary philosophy emphasizes product, technique, and presentation, complemented by indulgent signature desserts and a diverse beverage selection.
- As The Mina Group expands globally, Bourbon Steak will be its third Florida location, joining restaurants in Miami and Delray Beach.
- The opening is anticipated for mid-summer.
