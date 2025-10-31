Photos: Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest Returns to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
It's The Great Pumpkin... Fort Wilderness!
The Halloween fun at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground continued this evening with an incredible pumpkin carving competition.
From October 29th through 31st, the spooky season celebration takes over the campsite, with guests being invited to participate in the annual Golf Cart Parade, a campsite decorating contest, a pet parade, several themed parties, and more. Check out all of this year's incredible pumpkin carvings!
