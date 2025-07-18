Body-Swapping Chaos Strikes Again in "Freakier Friday" Posters

"Freakier Friday" is gearing up to be the "Ultimate" Disney sequel.

Disney is almost ready to invite moviegoers into the body-switching sequel Freakier Friday! In anticipation of the August premier, new character posters have dropped showcasing the film’s four leads.

Taking 2000s kids back down memory lane, the Freaky Friday sequel sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna.

sequel sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna. Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).

Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.

While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.

The new character posters play on this switch, crossing out their respective character names and replacing them with the characters they swap with.

Check out the new posters below:

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th, tickets are on sale now

Pink Slip Returns:

Anna’s high school band is back for Freakier Friday , and the original cast recently re-recorded the hit song “Take Me Away" from the 2004 original.

The song is now available

Just days after its release, the cast performed the millennial classics at Disneyland Resort

You can read more about it here

