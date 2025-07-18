Body-Swapping Chaos Strikes Again in "Freakier Friday" Posters

"Freakier Friday" is gearing up to be the "Ultimate" Disney sequel.

Disney is almost ready to invite moviegoers into the body-switching sequel Freakier Friday! In anticipation of the August premier, new character posters have dropped showcasing the film’s four leads.

What’s Happening:

  • Over on X, Walt Disney Studios has debuted new character posters for the upcoming Freakier Friday.
  • Taking 2000s kids back down memory lane, the Freaky Friday sequel sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna.
  • Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).
  • Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.
  • While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.
  • The new character posters play on this switch, crossing out their respective character names and replacing them with the characters they swap with.
  • Check out the new posters below:

  • Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th, tickets are on sale now!

Pink Slip Returns:

  • Anna’s high school band is back for Freakier Friday, and the original cast recently re-recorded the hit song “Take Me Away" from the 2004 original.
  • The song is now available on streaming platforms everywhere.
  • Just days after its release, the cast performed the millennial classics at Disneyland Resort.
  • You can read more about it here.

