New Collection of Rubik’s Cubes Feature Popular Disney Characters
Solving a rubik's cube will give you bragging rights!
Rubik's has collaborated with Disney to introduce an exciting new collection of Rubik’s Cubes, featuring beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- These 3x3 cubes can be purchased on Amazon for less than $15 each and are designed to be completely solvable.
- These Disney-themed Rubik’s Cubes provide an entertaining puzzle experience for trips to the parks while also serving as charming collectibles for display.
- Enthusiasts of all ages can express their passion for Disney by collecting, solving, and showcasing these 3x3 cubes adorned with iconic characters.
- Upon completion, each side unveils a segment of the character's head.
- Elevate your collection with the accompanying ear pieces, body, and display stand, infusing a bit of Disney magic.
- Characters include Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch (available while supplies last.)
More On Merchandise:
- Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Inspired Dooney & Bourke Backpack and Headband Arrive at Disney Store
- Disney Store Japan Plush Collection Features Friends from "Winnie the Pooh," "Dumbo," Chip 'n' Dale and More
- Disney Store Celebrates All Things "Toy Story" with a Playful New Collection
- Find The Perfect Item for Mom in Disney Store's Mother's Day Gift Guide
- Disney Store Explores Our Favorite Moon with the Star Wars Legends of Endor Collection
- Columbia Sportswear Teams Up With Disney to Launch PFG Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com