New Collection of Rubik’s Cubes Feature Popular Disney Characters

Solving a rubik's cube will give you bragging rights!
Rubik's has collaborated with Disney to introduce an exciting new collection of Rubik’s Cubes, featuring beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch.

What’s Happening:

  • These 3x3 cubes can be purchased on Amazon for less than $15 each and are designed to be completely solvable.
  • These Disney-themed Rubik’s Cubes provide an entertaining puzzle experience for trips to the parks while also serving as charming collectibles for display.
  • Enthusiasts of all ages can express their passion for Disney by collecting, solving, and showcasing these 3x3 cubes adorned with iconic characters.
  • Upon completion, each side unveils a segment of the character's head.
  • Elevate your collection with the accompanying ear pieces, body, and display stand, infusing a bit of Disney magic.
  • Characters include Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch (available while supplies last.)

