Photos: Disney Destiny’s Decorative Stateroom Signs Include “The Incredibles,” “Baymax,” “Brave” and More

Hercules and Mickey as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice can also be found upon passenger doors.

At this morning’s Disney Destiny Showcase, Laughing Place got a look at the themed stateroom signs passengers on board the new Disney Cruise Line ship will find greeting them.  

The Destiny has a Heroes and Villains theme, and so the characters represented lean towards those with an adventurous side, including different signs for The Incredibles, Big Hero 6’s Baymax, Brave, Hercules, and one of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice from Fantasia.

Those signs aren’t the only place you’ll find some of these characters on the Destiny, as The Incredibles is the inspiration for the Edna Á La Mode Sweets shop, while we also got a bigger look at what to expect from the Destiny’s Hercules stage musical.

