Rex from “Toy Story” Makes His Pixar Pier Debut as Scheduled

First announced back in March, Rex is now greeting guests at Disney California Adventure for the first time!

As promised earlier this year, Rex, the anxious and high strung dinosaur from Pixar’s Toy Story series, is now meeting guests at Disney California Adventure – but only for a limited time!

What’s Happening:

  • As of today, June 1st, guests visiting Disney California Adventure will be able to meet the lovable toy dinosaur in what is described as a “camera-ready magical moment."
  • This first-time Pixar Pier appearance for the character comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story.
  • Disney Parks shared a first look at Rex meeting in front of the Pixar Pier bandshell on their X account.

