Cold Front Once Again Closes Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World for Two Days
Although the winter chill would definitely be more appropriate for Blizzard Beach...
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is once again set for a two-day closure as temperatures drop in Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World will be keeping Typhoon Lagoon closed today, December 15th and tomorrow, December 16th, due to cooler temperatures in the area.
- This sort of closure is common this time of year, with another two-day closure taking place last week.
- The current forecast for the Typhoon Lagoon area calls for a high of 66 degrees (Fahrenheit) on Monday, December 15th, with a low of 52 degrees.
- For Tuesday, December 16th, the current forecast shows a high of 71 degrees and a low coming in at a brisk 49 degrees. Both days show no signs of storm activity, both showing a 0% chance of thunderstorms.
- If you're looking to have some water park fun on at least Tuesday, Universal's Volcano Bay is currently scheduled to be open on the slightly warmer day of December 16th.
- Walt Disney World's other water park, Blizzard Beach, is already closed for a seasonal refurbishment at this time.
- Typhoon Lagoon is scheduled as reopen as normal on Wednesday December 13th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
