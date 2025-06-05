All New “20/20” Investigates the Disappearance of a Mother Shortly After Her Stepdaughter Goes Missing But Only One Person Returns

The episode will feature exclusive interviews with key figures, including Bonnie's boyfriend Gary Wimurth Sr., her niece Rachel Lee, and law enforcement officials involved in the investigation.

An all-new episode of 20/20 investigates the mysterious disappearance of a beloved mother shortly after her stepdaughter goes missing, with only one person returning from this unsettling situation. Tune in on Friday, June 6th, on ABC, or stream it the next day on Hulu.

Bonnie Woodward, a 47-year-old mother of four, vanished after completing her shift at a nursing home in Alton, Illinois.

Her family, accustomed to her regular check-ins, quickly grew alarmed when they failed to hear from her.

The situation escalated when her red truck was discovered abandoned, and witnesses reported seeing Bonnie enter a silver Chevrolet with an unidentified man.

Initial suspicion fell on her 18-year-old stepdaughter, Heather, who had recently run away, but authorities cleared her of any involvement, leaving no substantial leads regarding Bonnie's fate.

The case will be covered by Nightline co-anchor JuJu Chang in an upcoming episode of 20/20 airing on Friday, June 6th, from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, and available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

