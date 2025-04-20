ABC News Reveals Special Coverage Across Platforms and Programs for Earth Week 2025

The special coverage is a part of Disney’s ourHOME campaign.

ABC News will celebrate Earth Week across its many programs and platforms this week, as part of Disney’s ourHOME campaign.

What’s Happening:

Beginning Monday, April 21st, ABC News will feature a variety of impactful stories, features and content across its programming, including: Good Morning America and GMA3 will spotlight the sustainable homes of the future, featuring a 3D-printed house and apartment buildings made of LEGO-like bricks. ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee will report live from Bahama, North Carolina, exploring how rock dust is being used to fertilize farms and combat climate change. E-commerce editor Tory Johnson will share Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals. World News Tonight with David Muir will report stories from the field to mark Earth Week. Nightline will air a special segment on Tuesday, April 22nd, to honor Earth Day. Also on Earth Day, Zee will join The View from North Carolina, where she will talk to farmers about sustainable solutions. ABC Owned Television Stations will air a half-hour streaming special with stories from all eight owned stations, highlighting impactful topics such as zero-waste clothing in New York, a large solar farm near Houston, and an exploration of the whale superhighway off the coast of Los Angeles. Our Home: Local Action & Global Impact , a 30-minute special will air on ABC News Live at 8:30 p.m. EDT on April 22nd. Viewers will learn about sustainable housing productions in Maine that are utilizing 3D-printing technology to reduce waste and how farmers are repurposing organic-grade volcanic basalt dust from rock quarries to increase crop growth. Climate A to Zee , hosted by Zee, will return with special Earth Week segments addressing viewer questions on the weather and climate, with a focus on viewers who worry it’s too late to save the planet. Correspondent Britt Clennett will bring audiences an in-depth look at increased investment in China’s electric car industry in the fight against climate change.

Additional reporting on Earth Week will also be available on ABC News Digital, ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne.

Throughout April, the ourHOME campaign features new content releases, digital and experiential activations, and showcases global efforts to protect, restore, and celebrate the natural world.

